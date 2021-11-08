Last Updated:

Mumbai Logs 210 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,815

Mumbai on Monday reported 210 new coronavirus cases and five fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,57,910 and the death toll to 16,281, a civic official said.

Press Trust Of India

On the second day in a row, the financial capital has reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases. The city had logged 254 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities on Sunday.

The official said the city is left with 2,815 active COVID-19 cases after 317 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,36,271.

He said 25,311 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, pushing their cumulative number to 1,16,84,483.

Presently, Mumbai has 13 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the çity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said.

According to him, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 2,154 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03 per cent between November 1 and November 7 (Diwali week), he said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic. 

