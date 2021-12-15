Mumbai Logs 238 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,797

Mumbai on Wednesday added 238 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,65,934, the city civic body said.

As no death due to the virus was reported during the day, the city's death toll remained unchanged at 16,360, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Also, 210 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, which pushed the recovery count to 7,45,200, it said.

There are now 1,797 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the state capital.

The civic body carried out 43,556 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, pushing their overall tally to 1,29,92,240, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Mumbai is 97 per cent, while the city's infection growth rate stood at 0.03 per cent between December 8 and 14, the statement said.

Fifteen buildings (each of them having more than five coronavirus-infected residents) are currently sealed in the metropolis to prevent the spread of the virus, the civic body said.

