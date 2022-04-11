Mumbai logs 26 new COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities due to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its health bulletin.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stands at 10,58,442 and the death toll at 19,560 as of Monday.

All 26 patients are asymptomatic and none of them was hospitalised.

A day before, Mumbai had reported 35 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

With 18 more patients discharged after COVID-19 treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai has gone up to 10,38,569, the bulletin said.

Mumbai is now left with 313 active cases with a recovery rate of 98 per cent. The case positivity rate is 0.004 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

Generally, the city records fewer cases on the first day of the week due to less number of COVID-19 tests.

In the last 24 hours, 5,234 samples were tested in Mumbai, taking the overall number of tests conducted so far to 1,67,25,124.

Mumbai's case doubling rate has reached 17,101 days, while the overall growth rate of cases for the period between April 4 to April 11 stood at 0.004 per cent, the bulletin said.

With the significant improvement in the COVID-19 scenario in Mumbai, only 18 of the total 26,151 hospital beds remain occupied in the city.

The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and COVID-19 containment zones for a long time. PTI KK NSK NSK

