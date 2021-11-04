Mumbai Logs 262 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths, 269 Recoveries

Mumbai on Thursday reported 262 new coronavirus cases and six fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 757,034 and the toll to 16,265, a civic official said.

The financial capital had logged 330 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Wednesday.

The official said the city is left with 3,370 active COVID-19 cases after 269 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,34,859.

The daily COVID-19 tests in the city remained above the 30,000-mark despite the ongoing Diwali festival.

He said 35,018 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,15,83,905.

Presently, Mumbai has 23 sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the çity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said.

The city's case doubling rate is 1,780 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.04 per cent between October 28 and November 3, the official said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

