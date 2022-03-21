Mumbai logs 28 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; active tally below 300

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Mumbai reported 28 new cases and zero fresh fatalities on Monday, while 27 more patients recovered from the infection, leaving the city with an active tally of less than 300, the civic body said.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 10,57,589, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

For the fifth day in a row and in 19 out of 21 days of March, the city has logged zero COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases remained below 30 for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the financial capital had logged 27 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

The daily COVID-19 cases in the city are below the 100-mark since March 2.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city in the last 24 hours was less than 10,000. This has happened for the third time this month. On March 7 and 19, too, coronavirus tests were below the 10,000-mark.

In the last 24 hours, 9,283 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative count to 1,65,01,753, the bulletin said.

Mumbai's coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent, while the rate of recovery was 98 per cent, as per the bulletin.

With 27 more patients recovering during the day, the number of discharged cases jumped to 10,37,713. Mumbai now has 299 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Significantly, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases crossed the 20,000-day-mark to stand at 20,026 days.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 14 and March 20 was 0.003 per cent, the BMC said.

All the 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic and hence no new patient was hospitalized in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also, only 38 of the total 26,495 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients were currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

Significantly, the metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since last month.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which started in the city from December 21, 2021. PTI KK RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)