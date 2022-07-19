Mumbai Logs 284 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,096

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 284 new coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection and 418 others recovered, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis rose to 11,21,546, while the death toll increased to 19,634, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

A day ago, Mumbai had reported 167 coronavirus infections, but no fresh fatalities linked to the respiratory disease.

Significantly, the financial capital has been reporting daily cases in three digits since June-end.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after conducting 7,187 coronavirus tests, taking the number of samples examined so far to 1,77,05,536.

On Monday, 6,886 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 10,99,816 after 418 more patients recovered from the infection, as per the bulletin.

The city has a recovery rate of 98% and is now left with 2,096 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Of the 284 new COVID-19 cases, only 22 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of COVID-19 improved to 0.027% between July 12 and July 18, while the case doubling rate (the number of days needed for COVID-19 cases to double) stood at 2,524 days.

Mumbai has a positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of 3.95%.

Image: Representative/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)