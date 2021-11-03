Mumbai Logs 330 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 330 new coronavirus cases and five fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,56,772 and the death toll to 16,259, a civic official said.

The city had logged 228 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Tuesday.

The official said the city is left with 3,386 active COVID-19 cases after 378 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,34,590.

He said 34,442 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24-hours, which took their cumulative number to 1,15,48,887.

Presently, Mumbai has 30 sealed buildings, while the çity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, he said.

According to the official, Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 1,642 days, while the average growth rate of cases stood at 0.04 per cent between October 27 and November 2, he said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1.

