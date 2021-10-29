Mumbai Logs 335 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Mumbai on Friday reported 335 new coronavirus cases and six fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,55,331 and the toll to 16,241, a civic official said.

On Thursday the city had reported 327 COVID-19 cases and 6 fatalities.

The official said Mumbai is left with 4,131 active COVID-19 cases after 312 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,32,426.

He said 39,083 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,13,83,092.

Presently, Mumbai has 37 sealed buildings, while it is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said.

According to the official, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 1,462 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.05 per cent between October 22 and October 28, he said.

