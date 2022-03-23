Mumbai logs 46 COVID-19 cases, no new death; active tally at 277

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) After reporting less than 30 COVID-19 cases for three days in a row, Mumbai logged 46 new infections on Wednesday, but no fresh death linked to the disease was recorded, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 10,57,661, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases had been below 30 for the last three days and under-100 since March 2, 2022.

A day before, Mumbai had logged 28 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities for the seventh day in a row.

Significantly, on 21 out of 23 days of March so far, the city has logged zero COVID-19 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 11,954 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,65,23,675, the bulletin said.

The financial capital's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the BMC said.

With 44 more patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged cases jumped to 10,37,806, as per the bulletin.

At present, the city has 277 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 22,154 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infection between March 16 and 22 was 0.003 per cent, the civic body said.

As per the bulletin, 41 out of the 46 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Only four of them were hospitalized and one of them was on oxygen support.

Also, only 31 of the total 26,402 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the BMC.

Significantly, the metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since last month.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 coronavirus cases during the peak of the third wave which started from December 21, 2021. PTI KK RSY RSY

