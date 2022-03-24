Mumbai Logs 54 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Deaths; Active Tally At 258

Mumbai recorded 54 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, but no fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 73 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 10,57,715, while the death toll remain unchanged at 16,693, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The financial capital's daily COVID-19 cases had been below 100 since March 2, 2022, but they are showing an uptrend since the past two days. A day ago, the daily COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 46 from 28 on Tuesday.

The city has logged zero COVID-19 deaths for the eighth day in a row.

Significantly, on 22 out of 24 days in March so far, the financial capital has recorded zero COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 15,456 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,65,39,131, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus positivity rate of Mumbai, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, it said.

With 73 more patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged cases jumped to 10,37,879, leaving the city with 258 active cases, the BMC said.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai was 21,865 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 between March 17 and 23 stood at 0.003 per cent, the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, 50 out of the 54 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Four of them were hospitalized, but none of them was on oxygen support.

Also, only 27 of the total 26,402 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

Significantly, the metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since the last month.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 coronavirus cases during the third wave which started from December 21, 2021.

