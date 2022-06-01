Mumbai Logs 739 COVID-19 Cases After Almost Four Months; No Fatality

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases.

On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.

On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases.

With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed 100-bed mark after a long gap.

In another worrying development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 37, a civic official said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally now stands at 10,66,541. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases were detected after conducting 8,792 tests in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 tests has climbed to 1,71,45,746.

Mumbai is now left with 2,970 active cases and only 102 of 24,472 beds remain occupied currently, the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, 710 of the 739 patients are asymptomatic and only 29 symptomatic patients are admitted in hospitals. Five of them are on oxygen support.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 98%.

A total of 295 patients were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of recoveries in Mumbai to 10,44,005, the bulletin said.

The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 0.033% between May 25 to 31 and the city has a doubling rate of 2,027 days.

The metropolis has been free of any sealed building and containment zones for a long time.

Image: PTI

