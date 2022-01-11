Mumbai Logs Lowest COVID Tally In 1 Week At 11, 647; Positivity Rate Drops By 10%

Mumbaikars can breathe a sigh of relief as the positivity rate in the city has dropped from 30% to 20% in the last two days as per the latest update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) given on January 11, Tuesday. Owing to the significant drop in the rate of infections, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in India’s financial capital has also dropped from 20,700 to 11,647 in the last four days. BMC’s new update comes after Mumbai reported 11,647 new cases along with the two fatalities in the last 24 hours, which makes it the weakest number this week.

Further, BMC informed that Mumbai has witnessed 46 deaths in 22 days, which accounts for an average of two deaths per day, since the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit India on December 21, 2021. Besides, 966 hospital beds in the city got vacated on January 11, 2022, and 851 of them got occupied, however, the number of vacant beds in Mumbai still stands at 80%, as per the latest update.

#CoronavirusUpdates

11th January, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 11647

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 14980



Total Recovered Pts. - 8,20,313



Overall Recovery Rate - 87%



Total Active Pts. - 100523



Doubling Rate - 36 Days



Growth Rate (4 Jan - 10Jan)- 1.87%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 11, 2022

In a tweet shared today, January 11, BMC released numbers of patients who tested positive and the number of active cases along with the doubling rate of COVID cases in the city as of 6 pm. The tweet revealed that the number of discharged patients (14,980) today is higher than the number of infected persons, as mentioned above, and the overall recovery rate stands at 87%. Moreover, the number of active patients in Mumbai stands at 1,00,523 which resulted from the doubling rate which currently is 36 days. Owing to a high number of discharged patients, the tally for recovered patients has risen to 8,20,313, however, the growth rate measured from January 4 to 10, 2022, is steady at 1.87%.

Mumbai witnesses drop in caseload for 3rd consecutive day

The city has been witnessing a drop in caseload for the third consecutive day despite the country just being hit by a third wave. As per the state health department, Mumbai had recorded 13,648 fresh COVID cases on Monday, which is significantly lower than 19,474 cases recorded a day earlier. Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours with the Omicron tally reaching 4,033 as of January 11.

Image: PTI/Pixabay