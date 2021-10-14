Mumbai Logs Over 540 New COVID-19 Cases, Five More Succumb To Infection

Mumbai reported 546 new coronavirus positive cases and five deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,49,620 and toll to 16,172, a civic official said.

The country's financial capital logged more than 500 daily infection cases after a gap of four days. On October 9, the city had reported 523 new COVID-19 cases, after which the daily case count dipped below 500. On Wednesday, it had reported 481 cases and three fatalities.

There are 5,317 active coronavirus cases in the city after 337 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 7,25,619.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that as 37,007 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the city's cumulative test count climbed to 1,08,57,715.

Presently, 57 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed to prevent the spread of the virus from there, while the city has been free of containment zones since mid-August.

According to the civic body, Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the average doubling rate has dipped to 1,151 days. The average growth rate of cases to 0.06 per cent for the period between October 7 and 13, it said.

