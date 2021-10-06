Mumbai Logs Over 600 COVID-19 Cases In Day After July 14; Seven Die

For the first time after July 14, Mumbai on Wednesday logged more than 600 new COVID-19 cases a day ahead of the scheduled reopening of temples and other religious places in Maharashtra on the first day of the Navratri festival.

With 629 new cases and seven fatalities, Mumbai's tally of infections rose to 7,45,792 and the toll to 16,136 on Wednesday, a civic body official said.

This is only the first occasion that Mumbai saw over 600 fresh COVID-19 infections in a single day after July 14 when 635 cases and 10 fatalities were recorded.

On Tuesday, the financial capital reported 433 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

With 540 patients being discharged, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 7,22,636 on Wednesday, leaving the city with 4,519 active cases, the official said.

With 39,569 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,05,74,242.

The number of buildings sealed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 48. The city is free of containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August.

Mumbai's average case recovery rate is 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases has dipped to 1,131 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.06 per cent for the period between September 29 to October 5, the BMC official said.

As per the guidelines of the Maharashtra government, temples and other religious places will reopen from October 7, the first day of the Navratri festival. However, religious congregations are not allowed.

The Mumbai civic body had earlier said that garba dance will not be allowed during Navratri this year as well.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)