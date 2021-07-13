Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Ltd To Hike CNG & PNG Prices From July 14; Check Revised Rates

The compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) will get costlier from Wednesday. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the PNG price by Rs 55 paise/standard cubic meter (SCM) and CNG by Rs 2.58 per kg.

With the revision, CNG in Mumbai and adjoining cities will cost Rs 51.98 per kg and the domestic piped gas will cost Rs 30.40 per unit for Slab 1 and Rs 36 for the second slab respectively.

However, the Mahanagar Gas Ltd said that despite the hike in CNG prices, it is 47 per cent cheaper than diesel and 67 per cent cheaper than petrol. Likewise, PNG costs 35 per cent less than the Domestic Liquified Petroleum while giving additional benefits of convenience, reliability, safety and eco-friendliness, said the MGL spokesperson.

The MGL had last revised the prices in February, when the prices of CNG and PNG rose by Rs 1.50 per kg and 95 paise per unit, respectively.

Petrol cross Rs 100-per-litre mark in several states

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on Monday touched news heights. In the financial capital, petrol costs Rs 107.20 while diesel costs Rs 97.29. Following the exorbitant hikes in fuel rates, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in several states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

On fuel prices, New Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Give me some time. I need to be briefed on the issues. It will be very wrong for me to comment on it (fuel prices) when I have just stepped into this building."