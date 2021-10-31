Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt Allows Fully Vaccinated People To Board Local Trains

Almost after a gap of 19 months, the Mumbai suburban local train services are now fully restored for the people of Maharashtra. However, only train passes were being issued to the commuters willing to travel by suburban trains. Meanwhile, in a major relief to such commuters, the Maharashtra government has decided to allow daily tickets for people who are fully vaccinated as thereafter they will be allowed to travel in local trains along with passenger trains.

A notification issued by the state government, revising its earlier decision of allowing fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains on monthly or periods session tickets states that fully vaccinated passengers can now travel on daily tickets.

The decision has been taken under the recent cases of increased travelling without valid tickets further causing a major loss in revenues for the Railways. Speaking about the same in the circular, the state government said, "Due to numerous number of persons needing to travel through local trains and absence of permission to travel on daily tickets, tendency to travel without valid tickets has increased and this is also leading to non-compliance to requirement of being fully vaccinated."

Further speaking about the recent relaxations, it is said that the state government has allowed permitting all the fully vaccinated citizens to travel in local trains which means the people can now travel in local and passenger trains on all routes through all kinds of tickets issued by the Railways. "Being fully vaccinated would be the only mandatory condition for issuance of any kind of tickets for travel in the trains", it added.

The state government has also issued instructions to the concerned authorities officials to ensure that only vaccinated people are issued tickets and a strict vigilance is also enforced for the violators.

Suburban trains in Maharashtra to resume with 100% seating capacity

Earlier last week, the Maharashtra government announced about resuming suburban trains in the Mumbai metropolitan area with 100% seating capacity. As a part of this, the central railway will run 1,774 trains while the western railway will run 1,367 services on their urban network.

Earlier in March 2020, the local train services were brought to a complete stop under the view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Later from June 2020, services for essential categories were resumed by the state government.

