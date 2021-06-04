Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Aashiyana Tower In Oshiwara, No Casualties Reported Yet

A major fire broke out in Mumbai's Oshiwara on Friday morning. No casualties have been reported as of now. The level 2 fire was first observed in the Aashiyana Tower of Oshiwara. Visuals from the incident earlier in the day had shown huge plumes of smoke rising from the building.

"The fire broke out on the first floor of the Aashiyana Building around 7:57 am. Eight fire engines, eight jumbo water tankers, one BA Van, one Aerial Ladder Platform, 1 assistant divisional fire officer, 1 divisional fire officer, and two 108 ambulances reached the site," the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

Bhandup Mall Fire

In a similar incident, in the month of March, at least 10 people were killed after a massive fire had broken out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai. Officials had said that the patients have been evacuated as the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of Dreams Mall. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said in the morning that at least 70 patients, including those infected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another hospital. "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," he had added.