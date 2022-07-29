A massive fire was reported at a warehouse of the Chitrakoot ground in Mumbai's Andheri West on Friday. Three fire brigades and two water tankers have reached the spot, which is behind Andheri Sports Complex at Veera Desai road. The warehouse, which is of 1000 sq ft area, caught fire at around 4.30 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far. The incident was reported by the NDRF in Andheri Sports Complex.

"Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet," said the Mumbai fire brigade.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.