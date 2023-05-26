Mumbai: Man Brutally Thrashed To Death On Suspicion Of Theft In Suburban Borivali, 5 Arrested

A 29-year-old man died a few hours after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in suburban Borivali on Thursday, police said.

Five people have been held by Mumbai's Kasturba police in connection with the incident which took place in the early hours, said an official.

A mob of local residents set upon Sachin Nana Kale alias Pravin Shantaram Lahane (29) around 1.15 am in the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali (East), he said.

A police team rescued him and took him to a nearby hospital.

"He was discharged after preliminary treatment and went to the police station again. But he developed uneasiness sometime later and was rushed back to the same hospital where he died," said the official.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report. Four persons have been detained in connection with the assault. Further probe is underway," he added.

Earlier this week, a teenager boy who worked as a delivery boy for a food delivery firm, came across some posts about the Buddha Purnima celebration on Instagram which he found objectionable. When he asked those who had uploaded the posts to delete them, there was a heated exchange, said an official of Khadakpada police station.

The next day, a group of people barged into the outlet where he worked, took him to a jungle in the Vadavali-Atali area, stripped him and assaulted him and later paraded him on the road, police said. They also uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

After the youth filed a complaint, police registered a case of assault under IPC section 323 and also the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested 12 persons.