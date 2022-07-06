Mumbai: Man Drowns At Abandoned Quarry In Dahisar, Search Op Underway For Missing Person

In a tragic incident amid massive rainfall in Mumbai, a body of 19-year-old man was fished out of an abandoned pond in Dahisar on Tuesday evening while rescue operation is underway for another person who was reported missing. Reportedly, the duo went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai’s Dahisar area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai's Dahisar area. One of the bodies has been found and a search operation underway for the other: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/WIOs1tRZNk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident occurred at around 9:35 pm on Tuesday in the midst of incessant rains lashing the city.

Civic officials said that one of the victims, identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma aged 19, was pulled out of the water and rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared brought dead. The search is still underway for the other victim, who has been identified as Sanjay Jogdand.

Mumbai Fire Brigade along with senior police officials, 108 Ambulance, and Ward staff are present at the spot.

Maharashtra rains: Over 3,500 persons evacuated

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the rain situation on Tuesday and said over 3,500 persons had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across the state.

12 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra

NDRF teams have been deployed as follows -

5 teams in Mumbai

1 team Nagpur

1 team at Chiplun and Ratnagiri

1 team at Mahad Raigad

2 Team at Kolhapur

1 team at kalyan dombiwali thane

1 team at thane muncipal area

Total number of teams deployed in Maharashtra - 12 NDRF teams