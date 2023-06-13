Last Updated:

Mumbai Man Falls To Death From Building While Removing Mattress From Tree

A 35-year-old man died when he fell from a two-storey building while trying to remove a mattress from a tree in suburban Santacruz, a police official said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Man in Mumbai falls to death from building while trying to remove mattress from tree

Man in Mumbai falls to death from building while trying to remove mattress from tree | Image: Representational/PTI


A 35-year-old man died when he fell from a two-storey building while trying to remove a mattress from a tree on Monday afternoon in suburban Santacruz, a police official said.

According to the Vakola police station official, the deceased was identified as Vijay Gupta, who resided in Hanumant Vijay building along with his family.

He noticed a mattress stuck in a tree in the adjoining building and took a bamboo to remove it from atop his building, said the official.

However, Gupta lost his balance and fell from the building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

READ | India News: Mumbai to see thunderstorm, lightning through the night, forecasts IMD

An eyewitness said, “The mattress may have got stuck in the tree due to strong winds. Gupta's family members told him not to remove the mattress, but he did not listen to them. He fell from the building and received fatal head injuries.” An accidental death report (ADR) was registered and further investigation was underway, the official added. 

READ | Man held in Navi Mumbai for using Aurangzeb image as Whatsapp profile picture
READ | Air India flags flight delays in Mumbai as India braces for Cyclone Biparjoy
READ | Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF deploys 2 more teams in Mumbai as precautionary step

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT