Mumbai: Man Found Dead Inside Nullah In Santacruz

A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a nullah in suburban Santacruz in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The death came to light, when some passersby spotted the body inside a nullah in Vakola bridge locality in the afternoon and informed the police, an official said.

No belongings were found near the body, which was taken to a nearby hospital by the police, he said.

The authorities are collecting details of missing persons from police stations in the city to establish the deceased man's identity, the official said.

Based on primary information, the Vakola police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

