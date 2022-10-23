Last Updated:

Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Kin Over Use Of Refuge Area In Building

The accused used to often fight with the 36-year-old victim on this issue, he said. On Sunday, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, resulting in the latter's death.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his relative on Sunday afternoon over the use of the refuge area on the 22nd floor of their building in Malad in north Mumbai, a police official said.

The accused used to often fight with the 36-year-old victim on this issue, he said.

On Sunday, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, resulting in the latter's death.

The accused has been arrested for murder, the Malad police station official said. PTI ZA BNM BNM

READ | Mumbai: Chemical test reveals presence of toxic substances in firecrackers
READ | Speeding Ferrari rams into road railing in Mumbai; no casualty
READ | Coronavirus: Mumbai logs 118 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths
READ | Mumbai: Man rapes 14-year-old cousin, impregnates her; booked

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT