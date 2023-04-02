Mumbai: Man Held For Raping Mentally-challenged Girl

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Representative Image
The accused lured the 11-year-old girl under the pretext of offering her fruits and food to his room and sexually assaulted her on Saturday afternoon.
After returning home, the girl confided in her parents who approached the police, an official said.
A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), the official added.
