Mumbai: Man Killed Over Old Enmity In Wadala

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old person with whom he had an old enmity, police in Wadala in Mumbai said on Friday.

Hyder Shaikh (30) attacked Akram Shaikh at around 10:45pm on Wednesday in Bhartiya Kamal Nagar under Wadala Truck Terminus police station limits with a knife and the latter died while undergoing treatment for severe neck, throat and chest wounds, an official said.

Hyder Shaikh has confessed he killed Akram in a fit of rage over an old rivalry, the WTT police station official informed.

