Mumbai: Man Kills Wife For Seeking Divorce

A 34-year-old woman was killed by her husband with a sharp weapon at the Eidgah Maidan in suburban Jogeshwari on Wednesday over a domestic dispute, police said.

Prima facie, the man attacked Dilshad Khan as she had sought divorce from him, a police official said.

Locals rushed Khan to a hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

She is survived by her three children born from her first husband, the official said.

The accused is on the run.

