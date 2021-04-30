Mumbai Man, On Wife's Request, Sells Her Jewellery; Gives Free Oxygen To COVID Patients

The one who has tasted hardships, grief will always understand the hardships, the griefs of others better, and this is very evident from the story of a mandap decorator, Pascal Saldhana. The husband of a kidney patient, undergoing compulsory dialysis procedure, Saldhana took to the job of supplying oxygen to COVID-19 patients for free in Mumbai by selling his wife's jewellery.

Mumbai: A 'mandap decorator', Pascal Saldhana, supplies oxygen for free to people at the request of his wife who is on dialysis for past 5 yrs after both her kidneys failed.



He says, " I have been oing this from 18th April. Sometimes people also give me money to help others."

It all began when Pascal, amid several SOS messages floating for help, received a call from a school principal one day who requested him for the oxygen cylinder kept at home for emergency purposes for her wife, to save her ailing husband's life. At his wife’s request, Pascal gave away the spare cylinder to the lady and went on to realise that it was not just her, but thousands around who were seeking help in these tough time. His wife urged him to reach out to those and help and that's what he did. He sold his wife’s jeweller and received Rs 80,000 that provided enough capital to start the business of distributing free oxygen cylinders.

Talking about his noble initiative, he said, Pascal said that he has been distributing free oxygen cylinders since April 18. He also said that although his services are free of cost considering the dire situation, there are a few people who give him money to help others.

The story of Pascal shows that you do not really need to be born with a silver spoon, but sure need a heart of gold to help. The little that he is doing holds significance at a time when Mumbai is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, putting great pressure on the healthcare infrastructure. In the last 24 hours, the city has reported 3,925 cases, pushing the active cases to 61,433 while the number of patients recovered stands at 5,72,431, with 6,380 recovered in the last 24 hours.

