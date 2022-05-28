Mumbai: Man stabbed to death during argument

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument in Trombay suburb in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Cheetah Camp in the early hours of Friday and the deceased has been identified as Rizwan Zafar Sayyad, he said "Rizwan had an argument with the accused, who thrashed him and then stabbed him to death. The accused has been arrested," the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM

