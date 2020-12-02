Mumbai: Man Survives Brutal Knife Attack In Kurla Railway Station; Cops Register Case 

A courier company employee was stabbed at the Kurla railway station's foot over bridge as he was returning after meeting a friend, on November 28. The incident took place at around 4 pm and the CCTV footage of the incident has emerged. Fayyaz Nempurwala, a resident of Mumbra, was on the foot over bridge of Kurla Railway station when a masked man stabbed him in the abdomen.

Speaking to Republic TV, a police officer said, "On November 28, around 4 pm, Fayyaz Nempurwala, a courier company employee was returning from Kasaiwada area of Kurla after meeting his friend. He was at the foot over bridge of Kurla Railway station when a masked man stabbed him with a knife and ran away."

"Intent to cause grievous injury"

The CCTV footage shared by ANI on Twitter shows the courier company employee struggling to walk away from the masked attacker as he continues to make attempts to stab him in the chest and abdomen. The attacker did not make any attempts to rob Fayyaz Nempurwala.

Following the attack, the masked man left the area and Fayyaz Nempurwala tried to walk away, but fell moments later. An onlooker reportedly informed the concerned authorities after which a case was registered by the Kurla Police. The investigating officer said that a case was registered against the unidentified man under section 307 of Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder.

Speaking about the knife attack, a police officer said, "There was no attempt by the attacker to appropriate any money. It only seems to be an attack with an intent to cause grievous injury or death."

#WATCH | Man survives knife attack, on a pedestrian bridge in the Kurla area in Mumbai, Maharashtra (28.11.2020)



"There was no attempt by the attacker to appropriate any money. It only seems to be an attack with an intent to cause grievous injury or death," says a police officer pic.twitter.com/xjhOEjQPuB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)