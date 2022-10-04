Mumbai: Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Beaten On Suspicion Of Being Child-lifter

A policeman saved a man who was wearing a burqa to hide his identity from money lenders, from almost getting lynched in Mumbai’s Dharavi. The cop came to the rescue of the Burqa-clad man, when the locals in Dharavi started thrashing him out of the suspicion that he was a child-lifter.

The alleged incident took place on September 29, when it came to the notice of Amol Chavhan, Assistant Police Inspector that a few people including locals and pedestrians were beating a man wearing a Burqa, who is supposed to repay loans to money lenders, as per reports. He was visiting Dharavi to visit his brother. Apart from saving the man from the locals, Chavhan also reported the incident to the Shahu Nagar police station.

Man taken to Shahu Nagar police station

The police arrived immediately, saved the man from the locals and took him to the Sion hospital, where he received first-aid treatment for negligible injuries that he sustained during the incident. Post medical treatment, he was taken to the Shahu Nagar police station.

During the police investigation, the man identified himself as Shamim Abbas Sheikh, 38, a resident of Govandi. He also shared the reason behind covering himself with a Burqa, as he owed money to several people, living in Dharavi including his employer. Sheikh was visiting Dharavi to request for more money from his brother Mobeen Sheikh.

Image: PTI/Representative