Mumbai Mandates COVID Vaccine Certificates, RT-PCR Tests For Citizens Ahead Of New Years

Amid the fresh threat of COVID-19 variant Omicron especially in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed fresh guidelines ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The new rules have been made keeping a large number of gatherings during this time in mind. BMC has stressed COVID-19 vaccination for those planning, participating in any events or travelling to Maharashtra. According to the notice, dated December 13, the mentioned rules will be imposed starting from December 16 till December 31.

BMC rules ahead of Christmas celebrations in Mumbai:

All persons associated with the organisation of any programme event as well as service providers, and participants, visitors, guests, customers shall fully be vaccinated.

Any shop, establishment, mall, event, gathering etc must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors, customers, for such places shall be fully vaccinated.

All public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated persons

People travelling to Maharashtra shall hold a fully vaccinated certificate or carry a negative RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

In case of gatherings, 50% capacity shall be allowed.

RT-PCR rates at Mumbai International Airport revised

The government resolution issued on Tuesday night said the rates would be applicable from Wednesday. Mumbai airport used to charge Rs 4,500 for every test of Rapid RT PCR, which was reduced to Rs 3,900, and now the test is done by using Abbot ID and Thermo fisher capped at Rs 1,975 per test, while the one using Tata MD 3 Gene Fast capped at Rs 975 for tests done at airport or railway stations, bus stops, hospitals, quarantine clinics, fever clinics, labs (where consumables will be borne by laboratories.)

Mumbai schools for classes 1 To 7 are to reopen from today

Schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Mumbai on Wednesday, over 20 months after they were shut for physical classes due to the outbreak of the pandemic and imposition of restrictions. The order to reopen the schools was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday. The schools were closed in March 2020 in the Maharashtra capital after the outbreak of the pandemic. Earlier, the decision to reopen schools from December 4 was postponed due to the detection of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Image: Pixabay/PTI