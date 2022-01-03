Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Godown In Ghatkopar; 8 Fire Engines On Spot

A massive fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty. According to ANI, eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The blaze erupted around 10.30 a.m. in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in the Sunder Baug area of the Asalfa locality. The exact reason behind the fire is still not ascertained.

Visuals from the scene showed a plume of black smoke filling the sky, with huge flames coming out from the roof of the godown:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai; eight fire engines rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/tij8fX23sZ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

According to a civic official, police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out in Palghar area

Last week on December 23, Thursday, a massive fire had broken out in a factory owned by Camlin in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot soon after the incident transpired. A thick and black cloud of smoke was seen emerging from the plant and Republic Media Network was on ground to assess the extent of damage firsthand.

Republic had learned that the fire broke out in the chemical-laden area of the factory. Since the scale of the fire was apparently massive, the fire brigade and the police officials were trying to evacuate the people inside the plant premises at the time of the incident.

In a clip shared on social media, it was seen that two fire extinguishing vehicles of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were spotted parked outside the factory as a cloud of black smoke covered the surrounding view in the area. In addition to the officials of the factory, the Palghar officers were also present at the location where the disaster took place.