Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Curry Road's High-profile Residential Building, 1 Dead

A massive fire was reported from Mumbai's Avighna park building, Madhav palav marg, Curry Road on Friday morning. The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the residential building. Thick black smoke was seen emerging from the building. Several ambulances rushed to the spot along with several fire brigades. The blaze is said to be not limited to a single floor but have spread to several floors.

The massive fire has claimed the life of one person. The victim had jumped from the 19th floor in a move to escape the massive fire. The injured was rushed to the KEM hospital however he has been declared brought dead. Meanwhile, MFB has declared the fire to be of level 4 instead of level 3 that was initially reported depicting the seriousness of the situation. Mayor Kishori Pednekar has reached the incident site to take the stock of the situation. Meanwhile, the firefighters have started dousing the fire and most of it has been extinguished.

BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed to Republic TV that the fire is currently is under control. Nearly 15 firefighters had rushed to the spot to bring the level 4 fire under control. The fighters worked for nearly two hours after which the massive blaze was brought under control.

"If we had put mats on floor, maybe we could have saved the man who jumped from the 19th floor. The fire system worked slow. Parking cars took time to remove. I have come here and ordered to investigate the massive outbreak. Our officers also went inside and tried to bring the situation under control. I am aware that this is the second fire incident reported from this area," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Reportedly, high-level cranes were placed outside the building by the fire brigades however initially it was getting difficult to reach the floor where the massive fire broke out. At an initial glance, it appeared that fire had spread to 16, 17, and 18th floors but an official confirmation is awaited.

An eye witness also informed Republic TV that there were disturbing cases of people jumping from one of the top floors of the 60-storey highrise. Meanwhile, traffic on Curry Road Bridge has been stopped due to the fire. The police have barricaded the area.