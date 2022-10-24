Fire Breaks Out At A To Z Industrial Estate In Mumbai's Lower Parel; No Deaths Reported

A major fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in the Lower Parel area during the late hours of October 23, Sunday. Citing preliminary information, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire initially broke out at around 11 p.m. at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The building has seven floors and the fire was reported from the third floor. Initially, at least five fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries. The Mumbai police team on the spot said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)

Image: RepublicWorld