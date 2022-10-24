Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out At A To Z Industrial Estate In Mumbai's Lower Parel; No Deaths Reported

A major fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in the Lower Parel area at around 11 pm on Sunday. According to BMC, five firefighters reached the site.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Mumbai

Image: Republic World


A major fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in the Lower Parel area during the late hours of October 23, Sunday. Citing preliminary information, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire initially broke out at around 11 p.m. at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The building has seven floors and the fire was reported from the third floor. Initially, at least five fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries. The Mumbai police team on the spot said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)

Image: RepublicWorld

READ | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at LIC building in Santacruz; no casualties reported so far
READ | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Bandra's Bandstand area
READ | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Indian Corporation godown in Bhiwandi; no casualties so far
READ | Mumbai Fire News: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
READ | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at BEST sub-station in Prabhadevi, doused
First Published:
COMMENT