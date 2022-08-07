Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Reay Road Area Due To Cylinder Blast; No Casualties

A fire broke out in the Reay Road area of Mumbai, reportedly due to a cylinder blast. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. There have been no reports of any casualties. More details to follow.

The visuals showed massive fire flames billowing out with black smoke, from behind a temple-like structure.

IMAGE: Republicworld