Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Scrap Godown, Over 12 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

A massive fire erupted at a scrap compound in Mankhurd, Mumbai in the wee hours on April 18. Several fire tenders including police officers rushed to the spot on receiving word of the blaze at the scrap compound in Mandla. According to sources the plumes of smoke billowed from the fire site and spread far and wide.

There is no information about any casualties till this report is filed. More than 12 fire tenders reached the site and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire. The police have launched an investigation to find the reason for the blaze.

Level 3 fire

“A level 3 fire broke out in the scrap compound in Mankhrud area. No casualties so far.” informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade. People can be seen gathered at the scrap compound as the fire personnel were engaged in dousing the blaze. Level 3 fire indicates the potential effect of the fire on the location is current and imminent. The locals should immediately vacate the area.

The fire which was reported on April 18 at around 3 am took place at the Kurla Scrap Corporation, near Mayakkam Temple, Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road in Mandala. The fire officials reported to the location at around 7.30 am.



