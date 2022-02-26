Mumbai May Soon Mandate Rooftop Gardens For New Buildings With More Than 2000 Sq M Area

With an aim to increase green cover across the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed making terrace gardens mandatory for all new buildings constructed on a plot size of more than 2000 square metres. As stated by a BMC official on the draft policy concerning the same, this policy will help Mumbai in increasing the green cover areas which have faced challenges due to an increase in land scarcity.

The proposal comes as a part of BMC's new rooftop and vertical garden policy which will be rolled out in the coming days. It proposes to the builders for having vertical gardens on the construction sides, for at least the ones which are towards the main road as this will help in reducing air and noise pollution to a great extent. The changes as proposed in the draft policy have been suggested by the BMC's Garden Department.

BMC's draft policy for rooftop gardening

As stated by the Superintendent of BMC's Trees and Garden Jitendra Pardesi in the draft policy, the conventional method of tree plantation requires huge spaces which is not possible in the urban areas of Mumbai and thus, the alternate solutions will help in working towards providing the required green cover to the city.

As vertical garden and terrace/rooftop gardening are being implemented worldwide, it is necessary to plan the policy guidelines for doing the same in concern with the conservation of biodiversity in Mumbai.

In that concern, the policy mandates the builders to ensure structural safety and provide enough working space for the maintenance of the building while keeping in mind the area for terrace and rooftop garden. The stability of the building and waterproofing should also not be compromised while it should have an irrigation facility as well. Notably, the policy will be finalized after the meeting with the developers and the builders association after which bug projects will be mandated for providing podium gardens where trees with shallow or medium-sized roots can be planted effectively.

Notably, the policy will be implemented after receiving feedback from the Development Plan (DP) division, which regulates building in the city.

Image: Unsplash