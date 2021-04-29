Mumbai Mayor Claims 'BMC Ready For 3rd COVID Wave'; Predicts Vaccination For 18+ By May 15

As Maharashtra mulls extending the COVID-19 lockdown by 15 days, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday, shared the city's preparation for vaccinating those above 18 years old & a possible 3-wave of COVID-19. Claiming that BMC was ready to tackle the second COVID wave, she said that BMC is prepared for tackling the 3rd wave too if it occurs. Pednekar estimated that Mumbai will begin vaccinating those between 18-44 years by May 15, when fresh vaccine stocks are available.

Speaking to Republic TV, Pednekar said, "We are focusing on testing tracing and isolation. Now lockdown has also been implemented. Mumbaikars are complying in staying at home. We are ramping up for testing."

She added, "Vaccination drive is also on. We are giving first priority to 2nd dose. Today we wrote to Centre regarding vaccination registration to be done manually as well. The Covid cases are on a constant decline, but we are not complacent.

Cautioning about a third wave, she said, "We were ready for 2nd wave but our manpower was removed, we will be prepared if the 3rd wave comes. Remdesivir and other medicines are being provided. We won't start from May 1, we are thinking of starting from May 15, after ensuring proper arrangements at the vaccination centres. We are ensuring a smooth supply of liquid oxygen, we are establishing an oxygen generating plant in every hospital and COVID centre."

BJP pulls up BMC over reduced testing

Writing to CM Uddhav Thackeray, LoP Devendra Fadnavis pointed out that the average daily testing in the city in the last 8 days is 40,760, he claimed that the proportion of RT-PCR tests in the overall testing is just 40%. With Mumbai and Maharashtra consistently recording a positivity rate of 14-18% and 25-27% respectively, Fadnavis contended that reduced testing and fewer RT-PCR tests will not help convey the reality. Citing data from April 25 and 26, the former Maharashtra CM lamented that the state government was not abiding by the Centre's directive on scaling up the proportion of RT-PCR tests to at least 70%. While acknowledging that everyone wants the COVID-19 situation to improve, he advised against propagating a misleading narrative.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's recovery rate fell to 85% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.09% amid strict lockdown. BMC reported that 52,72,062 samples have been tested till date with an 11.91% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 23 out of 1450 ventilator beds are vacant, while 48 out of 2837 ICU beds are vacant, till date.