Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Faces Backlash Over Offensive Tweet To A Citizen, BJP Reacts

BJP took a swipe at Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's reply in an offensive manner to a critic who questioned the city civic body's global COVID-19 vaccine.

Kishori Pednekar, Twitter

Image: ANI/twitter@jpsingh


Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar, has sparked a fresh controversy by replying to a Mumbaikar in offensive language on his query about BMC's global tender for COVID vaccines. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), on Wednesday, tweeted criticizing her language. The tweet which has now been deleted 'has manifested her party culture', wrote the BJP.

Several netizens also came forward condemning the foul language used by the Mayor and demanded an apology. 

National Convener of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) wrote that the words of Kishori Pednekar are an insult to Mumbaikars waiting for vaccination. 

'Look at the language of Kishori Pednekar,' wrote a Twitter user. 

While an entrepreneur called out the mayor for her words. 

Mumbai Mayor has since deleted the concerned tweet tweet, however, the screenshot of the tweet is going viral on social media platforms. 

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday informed that the vaccine drive will be suspended in Mumbai from Thursday due to a shortage of doses. According to BMC's data, so far 33,74,261 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai, including 49,833 doses given on Wednesday. The BMC had also floated a global tender for the supply of one crore vaccine doses and it received 10 bids for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines including Sputnik V to Mumbai. 

Mumbai COVID-19 condition

The city reported 925 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,08,007 and the death toll to 14,938. Currently, there are 16,580 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai. As per the latest tally, 1632 patients were discharged from hospitals, far outnumbering the new cases, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. 

Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 15,169 new coronavirus cases and 285 fresh deaths on Wednesday. The state's caseload tally has risen to 57,76,184, while the fatality count increased to 96,751, the health department said. The recovery cases have also improved to 54,60,589. 

