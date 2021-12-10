Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Family Receive Death Threat; To File Police Complaint

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday informed that she was going to file a police complaint about a death threat received via an anonymous letter. The Mumbai Mayor informed that an envelope having no seal contained a letter with death threats win foul language, left in her residence's mailbox.

Kishori Pednekar stated that she would file a police complaint concerning the anonymous letter written in Marathi. According to Mayor's Office, a death threat has been given to her family as well. This comes amid the ongoing row over BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s alleged objectionable remarks against her.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar received death threat in a letter from an anonymous source yesterday (December 9) evening at her residence. Mayor to lodge a police complaint. The letter was written in Marathi and death threat has been given to her family as well: Mayor Office — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Mumbai Mayor continues to receive death threats

Earlier this week, the mayor had filed a complaint against Shelar for his remarks during a press conference. The complaint was filed at the Marine Drive police station over Shelar's remark on December 4 in connection to the Worli cylinder blast accident that occurred in November. According to Pednekar, Shelar made derogatory remarks about her, stating that the blast site was visited by the Mayor after 72 hours of the incident.

In a letter to Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil, the Shiv Sena leader said, “The mayor of Mumbai is the first citizen and it is a very important post. The term used to describe me as a woman mayor is objectionable".

After Pednekar filed a complaint, an FIR was registered against Shelar under sections 354 A (4) (making sexually coloured remark) and 509 (words or gestures insulting woman's modesty) of the IPC.

According to PTI reports, BJP MLA Shelar said, “The police complaint filed against me is based on a press statement made some days ago. The entire video of the press conference is there in the public domain. However, to enable legal action against me, my words have been distorted deliberately".

In 2020, the Kishori Pednekar had received a death threat over a phone call by an unidentified person, which was attended by her assistant. Apparently, the person abused the Mayor and also allegedly threatened to kill her. After she filed a police complaint on December 22, 2020, the man was arrested from Jamnagar in Gujarat, in January 2021.

(Image: ANI)