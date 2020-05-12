Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Salutes COVID Crusaders On International Nurses Day

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar saluted the COVID crusaders across the globe on the International Nurses Day on Tuesday. Joining Republic TV live on Tuesday, BMC mayor Pednekar paid tribute to nurses who were working selflessly & tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Being a nurse herself, Kishori Pednekar said that it was a special day for all of them and took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the health workers.

Elaborating on the steps taken by BMC to motivate young nurses, Kishori Pednekar revealed that apart from frequent visits from the mayor herself, the stipend given to the nurses was also increased. The BMC mayor said that high-protein diet was given to all the nurses along with providing PPEs to those who come in direct contact with the COVID patients. Further, Kishori Pednekar urged the media and the public to constantly motivate the nurses amid the ongoing battle with COVID.