Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Visits Genome Sequencing Center At Kasturba Hospital

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the Genome Sequencing Center at Kasturba Hospital on Friday, December 3 to take stock of testing being done in light of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant-- Omicron. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to do genome sequencing on all samples taken from persons who have been infected by the coronavirus in the last week, owing to mounting worries about the new COVID-19 variant. Since November 11, the BMC has begun tracking and testing overseas tourists who have arrived at the Mumbai airport. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing to check for the Omicron COVID variant.

In addition to overseas passengers, samples of infected patients from the previous week are being sent for genome sequencing as a preventive measure, according to officials from BMC's public health department. Around 100 Mumbai residents are among international travellers who have arrived at Mumbai airport since November 11. They've been tracked down and tested, according to BMC officials. Six international passengers from "at-risk" countries have been found positive so far, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Genome Sequencing Center at Kasturba Hospital first in Mumbai

On August 4, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the first genome sequencing laboratory in Mumbai, at Kasturba Hospital. The facility enabled the government to discover new variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For genome sequencing, Maharashtra had previously relied on the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia, or INSACOG, a network of ten laboratories created by the Union health ministry on December 2020.

The National Institute of Virology in Pune collected samples from Amravati and other districts in January and February. After a long wait in April, the institute shared comprehensive results with the Maharashtra government and district authorities. By that time, the second wave had swept Maharashtra.

Omicron suspected to be more transmissible

The newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, suspected to be more lethal and transmissible, has triggered panic waves across the world. Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on nations where the variant has been detected and almost every country has amped up precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

On Friday, November 26, the WHO designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern. The COVID-19 Omicron variant has over 50 mutations and has massively pushed coronavirus cases in South Africa.

