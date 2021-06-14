Mumbai Mayor Lauds Municipal Authorities As Dharavi Logs Zero COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

In a marvellous feat, Mumbai’s Dharavi reported zero COVID-19 cases on Monday, for the first time since February 2 this year. Dharavi's Additional Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said it was tough to control Coronavirus spread as it houses a large population and a number of small-scale industries.

"The Dharavi residents use common toilets too, so the task was indeed challenging. During the first and second waves, we had made arrangements for quarantine centres and isolation facilities. We were doing tracing, testing and treatment for people on a regular basis as well as carried out door-to-door testing on a regular basis,"

A local resident of Dharavi stated, "We are very thankful for the local corporator as well as BMC which has been working for us since the pandemic has arrived here. Testing was done on a regular basis. I was also tested. In fact, even during the lockdown, we had food to eat and the ration was distributed also. We are very happy that the Covid cases have gone down"

Another resident said, "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has worked very well, but despite several efforts, and awareness, there are some people who don't follow COVID norms as the cases are down. We now are happy and feel safe."

Vijay Wadettiwar, state minister for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation said Dharavi is Asia's largest slum and it logged zero cases of COVID-19 in a single day. “It is a clear indicator that Mumbai is recovering well. Credits for this go to Mumbai authorities for better management and the Dharavi residents. It is a clear indicator that Mumbai is strongly fighting against COVID-19," he added.

The tally of infection in Dharavi held steady at 6,861 on Monday while the active caseload of Dharavi is 13. Out of these, six patients are in home isolation and 7 in hospitals, including 3 who are in COVID care units.

Mumbai Mayor lauds Dharavikars

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also said it is a success not only for the BMC, but for all the residents of Dharavi. She said this was the seventh time that one of the worlds' densest urban settlements was reporting zero cases over the past two years.

"It is a very densely populated area. In the second wave of COVID-19 in Dharavi, the number of patients has come to zero today. This has happened not once, but now total 7 times that Dharavi logged zero patients of COVID-19," the mayor said.

In the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the number of daily infections in Dharavi dipped below 30 after September 2020, with no new cases reported in a period of 24 hours on six occasions. Pednekar lauded the efforts of Dharavi Assistant Municipal Commission Kiran Dighavkar for the achievement.

"Dharavikars have done this. This continuity is necessary and all of us must continue to wear masks and avoid crowding. We have seen what citizens and municipalities can do. Dharavi taxes have given support to the concept of 'my family, my responsibility," she said.

(With inputs from agency)