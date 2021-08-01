Mumbai Mega Block On August 1: Check Local Train Routes, Timings And Other Key Details

The Central and Western lines of the Mumbai Railway Network will conduct the weekly Sunday Mega Block on August 1. The Mega Block is usually conducted in order to carry out the maintenance work of railway tracks and other related work regarding both zones. Here's the Mega Block update for Sunday.

Central Railway Mega Block

The Mega Block on Central Line will be between Thane and Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm. The Down fast/semi-fast trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted o­n down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule. Meanwhile, the up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour Line Mega Block

The Mega Block on Panvel-Vashi up and down harbour lines will be from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. However, this excludes the Belapur-Kharkopar BSU line. The up Harbour line services towards CSTM leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

The up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm and down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended. In addition, the down BSU line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up BSU line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Available train services

However, some special local trains will run o­n CSTM – Vashi section during the block period. In additon, the Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi and Nerul stations during the block period. The Belapur-Kharkopar services will continue to run as per schedule during the block period.

Western Railway Mega Block

The mega block on Mahim and Andheri up and down harbour lines will be from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a five-hour jumbo block will be taken on up and down harbour lines between Mahim and Andheri railway stations from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on Sunday.