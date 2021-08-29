Mumbai: Mega Block On August 29; Check Local Train Routes, Timings And Other Key Details

Central Railway will operate mega block for maintenance of the Mumbai Railway Network on Sunday, August 29. The Mega block set for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works will affect suburban train services in Mumbai. Here are the details of routes affected by the block.

Central Railway Mega block on August 29

The Mega Block on Central Line will be between Thane-Kalyan Up and Down slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm. Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule. Meanwhile, the Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Thane stations, thus will be arriving destination 10 minutes behind schedule. All services leaving/arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between the Mega Block time period will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour Line Mega Block

The Mega Block on Panvel-Vashi up and down harbour lines will be from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. However, this excludes the Belapur-Kharkopar BSU line. The up-Harbour line services towards CSTM leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

The up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm and down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended. In addition, the down BSU line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up BSU line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Meanwhile, the special local trains will continue service on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period. Trans-harbour line services will be available during the period between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations. Local train services on BSU line between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule despite the Mumbai Mega Block.

IMAGE: PTI