Mumbai will experience a slow pace of life today, October 3, as both the Western Railway(WR) and Central Railway(CR) zones of the Indian Railways, will carry out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network. To carry out various engineering and maintenance work Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections.

RAILWAY MEGABLOCK ON 3rd OCTOBER 2021, SUNDAY

According to a press release issued by the officials of Western Railway, the maintenance mega blocks must be done regularly to ensure safety and infrastructure upkeep. The passengers are requested to schedule their travel accordingly and avoid further inconvenience.

Mumbai mega block

Thane- Diva

The up and down lines of Thane-Diva operating between 11 am to 4 pm will have down slow or semi-fast services. The trains will leave Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm and then will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Diva stations. It will arrive at the destination 10 minutes late than the scheduled time by halting at Thane and Diva stations.

Panvel- Vashi

Some of the up and down harbour lines operating from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm will remain cancelled. Belapur-Kharkopar services are not affected while Nerul-Kharkopar services remain suspended. Services operating from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm up Harbour line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai will be shut down. The Dn Harbour line services will remain suspended leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai to Panvel/ Belapur from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm.

Dn Transharbour line services from 10.01 to 3.20 pm will be suspended moving from Thane to Panvel while from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm up Transharbour line services from Panvel to will be not operational. Also, from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm, the Dn line services from Nerul leaving to Kharkopar and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain suspended.

Mumbai local train update

While during the block period, local train services between Belapur and Kharkopar will operate as per the schedule. Also, special local trains will continue to run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section. Between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations, trans-harbour line services will be available.

Western lines

As fives hours of the block is needed to carry out the maintenance work of tracks, overhead equipment and signalling at the Up Slow line between Mahim Jn and Mumbai Central station, all UP Slow line trains will be available on the Up Fast line between Mahim Jn and Mumbai Central. Due to the unavailability of platforms, the diverted trains will not halt at Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations. And so, travellers whose destination is between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations are permitted to travel in the opposite direction.

Suburban service number BVI 91297 scheduled to depart at 1.00 hrs from Churchgate station, will depart at 1.25 hrs due to the mega block.

