Mumbai Metro 3 Delay: Bombay HC Urges Centre, Maharashtra Govt To Resolve Car Shed Impasse

Amid the delay in Mumbai Metro 3, the Bombay High Court urged the Maharashtra government and the Centre to resolve their differences over the car shed issue. On October 11, 2020, CM Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the transfer of the 102-acres land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the car shed on December 16, 2020.

While hearing interim applications against the claim that the Kanjurmarg land belonged to the Centre, the Bombay High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was informed on Thursday that there were operational issues in constructing the car shed there. The Centre also referred to a letter written by the Under Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 17 to the state Chief Secretary in this regard. On the other hand, MMRDA sought the stay order to be lifted expressing willingness to pay whoever is the owner of the aforesaid land.

Adjourning the matter to June 10, the Bombay HC observed, "We hope that the technical issues are sorted out by June 10th, then you (the Centre) have to make your stand clear. After all, it's our money, everyday the cost is escalating". Moreover, the bench asked both sides, "We are all here to serve the public, why bring your differences in court"?

Row over car shed

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprises a 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route. In total, there will be 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. At present, over 90 of the tunnelling work has been completed. There has been a long dispute about the location of the Metro car shed. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the erstwhile Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.

Widespread protests were held to protest against the Aarey land being used for the purpose of building a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3. As the Bombay High Court upheld the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation’s (BMC) Tree Authority in October 2019, over 2,185 trees were razed overnight. This led to a petition in the SC that ordered a freeze on the cutting of any more trees till further orders. After taking over as the CM in November 2019, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that a single leaf of Aarey would not be cut for constructing the car shed.