Mumbai Metro Completes Work On Metro Line 3; Links Key Financial Hubs Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ

In a major achievement for the Mumbai Metro Railway Corporation (MMRC), the Mumbai Metro Line (MML) - from Colaba to SEEPZ has been completed after the Tunnel boring machine, Tansa - 2 completed its final downline, which was 832.5 metres long in 263 days, informed the officials on June 28.

With this, using a total of 555 concrete rings from Mahalaxmi to Mumbai Central metro station, the entire Mumbai Metro Line (MML) from Colaba to SEEPZ has been completed.

MMRC achieved its 41st breakthrough as TBM Tansa-2 completed its final downline drive of 832.5m in 263 days using 555 concrete rings frm Mahalaxmi to Mumbai Central Metro Station.With this, entire downline of #MML-3 from Colaba to SEEPZ is now complete. pic.twitter.com/P1mjTQZfqe — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 28, 2022

"MMRC achieved its 41st breakthrough as TBM Tansa-2 completed its final downline drive of 832.5m in 263 days using 555 concrete rings frm Mahalaxmi to Mumbai Central Metro Station.With this, entire downline of #MML-3 from Colaba to SEEPZ is now complete," tweeted the Mumbai metro from it's official handle.

MML-3 to connect Mumbai's key financial hubs

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 will cut across Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, Mumbai's key financial centres. The metro line after becoming operational, will reduce traffic congestion and also reduce the travel time between the financial clusters. It will slash the traffic by about 35 per cent or by 4.5 lakh vehicles, which will reduce the traffic along the route. The travel time will also be cut from 100 minutes to 50 minutes on the route. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 30,000 crore.

No car shed, MML-3 wont run: Devendra Fadnavis

Amid the inauguration of the Metro lines 2A and 7 on April 2 by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis said the MML-3 won't operate because the location of the car shed for the coaches was yet to be decided. The car shed for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ was supposed to come up in Aarey but after it got embroiled in a controversy and an alleged claim about Mumbai loosing its lung, the plan was put on hold.

It's important to mention that just a few months after Uddhav Thackeray became the CM in 2019, his MVA government declared that they are going to give away the 812 acres of Aarey land to the forest department, legally declaring it as the land of forest.

Prior to the inauguration of the twin metro lines, the BJP Mumbai had put up posters in Mumbai claiming credit for the same, as the budget for the project was cleared by the 2014-19 government, when BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was the CM.

Image: @MumbaiMetro3