Mumbai Metro: Two Corridors To Get Safety Clearance By March End, Informs MMRDA

The Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro-2A line and Dahisar East-Andheri East Metro-7, are the two metro corridors, expected to get their safety clearance by the end of March, which sets the stage for both corridors to begin operations from mid-April, informed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The expanse of the Metro-2A corridor is between Dahisar East and DN Nagar, Andheri via the Linking Road and Metro-7 corridor runs parallel to the Metro-2A corridor on the Western Express Highway (WEH) between Dahisar East to Andheri East. The safety certificate for any metro corridor is given after multiple reviews and inspections by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Trial runs for both corridors almost over, inform MMRDA officials



MMRDA officials informed, the trial runs for both the corridors are completed and the inspections are about to get over. A senior MMRDA official said, “Around two to three days of inspection by the CRS is pending, and after that, we are expecting to get safety certification by the month end from CRS. Once we get approvals from the CRS, we will be in a position to start in the next four to five days. However, currently we are aiming at a deadline of mid-April for making the first phase of both Metro-2A and Metro-7 operational for the general public.”



The first phase for Metro-2A is between stations- Dahisar and Dahanukarwadi and for the Metro-7 corridor, it is between stations - Dahisar and Aarey Colony. The MMRDA official added, “We have around 11 trains of six coaches for operations for both metro corridors and we will use around eight to nine in operations and the remaining will be on standby. The frequency is expected to be around 10 minutes and it will operate for 18 to 19 hours in a day from 5 am to around 11.30 pm.”



The work on Mumbai Metro red line 7 from Andheri East to Dahisar East and yellow line 2A from Dahisar West to DN Nagar began in the year 2016. After the work on the 2A and 7 corridors was delayed, Srinivas said, "We have increased the number of our teams who are working in '24 by 7, 365 days' pattern now. Instead of sequential work where the project is done in a sequenced manner, one after the other, we have started parallel work for various phases of the ongoing project."

IMAGE : PTI