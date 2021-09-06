Mumbai Metropolitan Region To Get 279 CCTV Cameras In 106 Mangrove Spots

A total of 279 CCTV cameras will be installed in 106 sensitive areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region to prevent the encroachment of mangroves.

As per a statement issued by the Maharashtra chief minister's office (CMO) on Monday, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Mangroves and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The plan, which entails an expenditure of Rs 35 crore, will be implemented in three phases, with Bhiwandi being covered initially, then central and western Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai and Thane creek flamingo sanctuary in the last phase.

It informed that, as part of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project, the MMRDA would be setting up a mangrove research and training centre and a sum of Rs 10 crore had been sanctioned for the purpose.

A study by the BNHS of the path of migratory birds was also approved in the meeting, the release stated.